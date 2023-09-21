Slight risk for severe weather this afternoon | 9/21 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will start in the low 70s across the area. While we will be dry in the early morning, showers and storms will start to move into western Texoma in the late morning hours. These storms will move west to east and get to the I-44 corridor in the early afternoon. These storms will likely become severe in the afternoon hours, so areas near and east of the I-44 corridor need to be prepared for severe storms. The main hazards will be up to 70 mph winds and golf ball sized hail, but there is a very low risk for tornados as well. Be sure to have ways to get weather alerts this afternoon. Severe storms will be out of the viewing area by the early evening hours, but there may be some lingering showers and storms behind the system.

Overnight into tomorrow more storms will be possible. Severe weather risk will be low with these overnight storms, but flooding concerns will be possible for areas that have received rain earlier in the day. We will dry out in the early morning hours tomorrow, and we will then have a mostly sunny day with afternoon highs in the mid-90s.

Saturday will once again be mostly sunny, and afternoon highs will reach the upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south during the day at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. There will be a chance for severe weather in the evening hours on Saturday in eastern Texoma. Most of us will stay dry, but this will be something to monitor as we move towards the weekend.

A cold front will move in early Sunday morning changing winds from south to north. This will bring high temperatures down into the low 90s. There will be more storm chances for eastern Texoma on Sunday night, but the details are still fuzzy at this time.

Monday through Wednesday of next week will be mostly dry with temperatures dropping into the upper 80s for afternoon highs.

Have a great Thursday!

