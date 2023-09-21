Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper

STROUD, Okla. (KSWO) - A truck driver is dead after being shot by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper during a traffic stop in Stroud.

OHP officials say the trooper and the driver got into an altercation during the stop which led to the trooper opening fire, killing the man.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police say the truck was from out of state and wasn’t hauling anything. The trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting is now being investigated by the Creek County District Attorney.

