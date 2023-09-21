Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper

OHP officials say the trooper and the driver got into an altercation during the stop which led to the trooper opening fire.
By Justin Allen Rose and Laine Baldwin
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STROUD, Okla. (KSWO) - A truck driver is dead after being shot by an Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper during a traffic stop in Stroud.

OHP officials say the trooper and the driver got into an altercation during the stop which led to the trooper opening fire, killing the man.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police say the truck was from out of state and wasn’t hauling anything. The trooper involved has been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting is now being investigated by the Creek County District Attorney.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
Duncan police respond to call at Murf’s Shooting Range
A structure fire took place at Leo and Ken's on Tuesday evening
LFD works to contain fire at ‘Leo and Ken’s’ Tuesday evening
The investigation is being jointly run by Duncan Police and the Department of the Army Criminal...
Officials are investigating Soldier’s death at Duncan business
Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of...
Power Outages still affecting areas of Lawton

Latest News

OHP officials say the trooper and the driver got into an altercation during the stop which led...
Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper
Leo and Ken's closes after fire.
Owners of Leo and Ken’s unsure of what the future holds after fire
Slight risk for severe weather this afternoon | 9/21 AM
Slight risk for severe weather this afternoon | 9/21 AM
Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of...
Power Outages still affecting areas of Lawton