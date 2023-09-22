Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

2 young children killed after pickup truck hits Amish buggy, deputies say

Two children die in crash between pickup truck and Amish buggyTwo children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria, New York, Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) – Two young children were killed this week in a crash involving an Amish buggy and pickup truck in the town of Alexandria, New York.

Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 26-year-old Charlene Kring drove her pickup truck into the back of the buggy around 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

According to authorities, a 1-year-old died at the scene despite lifesaving efforts. A 3-year-old died at the hospital.

Two other children and two adults inside the buggy were also taken to hospital for treatment and transferred to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse.

The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Kring was uninjured.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One truck driver died after traffic stop with OHP trooper.
Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper
Leo and Ken's closes after fire.
Owners of Leo and Ken’s unsure of what the future holds after fire
PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of...
Power Outages still affecting areas of Lawton
Duncan police respond to call at Murf’s Shooting Range

Latest News

Some dog owners are hesitant when it comes to vaccines.
Many dog owners have doubts about vaccines, study says
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., briefs reporters following a closed-door...
White House preparing for government shutdown as House Republicans lack a viable endgame for funding
President Joe Biden speaks from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington Sept. 15....
Biden, Harris to deliver remarks on gun safety
FILE - A rig and supply vessel are pictured in the Gulf of Mexico off the cost of Louisiana,...
Judge blocks government plan to scale back Gulf oil lease sale to protect whale species
FILE - In this April 17, 2019, photo, reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is...
Guantanamo judge rules 9/11 defendant unfit for trial after panel finds abuse rendered him psychotic