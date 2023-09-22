Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Fort Sill Veterinary Clinic helps out Fort Sill’s furry friends

By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For service members hoping to bring their furry friends on Fort Sill, their pets need to meet certain health and vaccine requirements, and Post veterinarians opened their doors to help that process along.

The Fort Sill Veterinary Clinic offered walk in services today, Sept. 22, 2023.

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the clinic offered physical checkups and vaccines for military families aiming to live on post with their pets.

Officials with the clinic were happy to help service members get the vaccination requirements off their checklists.

