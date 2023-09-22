Highway 7 crash leads to morning lane closures

STEPHENS Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Eastbound lanes on Highway 7 were closed from 8:07 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2023, due to an early morning wreck.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a black car was traveling eastbound on Highway 7 and a red truck was on 7 Mile Road facing northbound. The truck then pulled out in front of the car who then struck at the rear of the truck’s bed.

No injuries were reported, according to OHP.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.