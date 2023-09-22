Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Highway 7 crash leads to morning lane closures

Central High Volunteer Fire Department and OHP responded to the crash.
Central High Volunteer Fire Department and OHP responded to the crash.
By Justin Allen Rose and Justin Stevens
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STEPHENS Co., Okla. (KSWO) - Eastbound lanes on Highway 7 were closed from 8:07 a.m. to 9:10 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2023, due to an early morning wreck.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a black car was traveling eastbound on Highway 7 and a red truck was on 7 Mile Road facing northbound. The truck then pulled out in front of the car who then struck at the rear of the truck’s bed.

No injuries were reported, according to OHP.

