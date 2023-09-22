Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

InvestigateTV+ Season 1; Episode 10

Hospital screenings for newborns aren't the same across the country and the disparity can be deadly. Plus, strange finds from airport security checkpoints.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Today on InvestigateTV+: thousands of people are accidentally declared dead by the government each year. We uncover the simple mistake that can upend entire lives. Plus, heel prick tests catch rare diseases in thousands of babies each year but our investigation finds some states are worried they can’t meet demand for newborn screenings.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One truck driver died after traffic stop with OHP trooper.
Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper
Leo and Ken's closes after fire.
Owners of Leo and Ken’s unsure of what the future holds after fire
PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of...
Power Outages still affecting areas of Lawton
The investigation is being jointly run by Duncan Police and the Department of the Army Criminal...
Officials are investigating Soldier’s death at Duncan business

Latest News

Central High Volunteer Fire Department and OHP responded to the crash.
Highway 7 crash leads to morning lane closures
Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend | 9/22 AM
Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend | 9/22 AM
JJ Francais is campaigning for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 vacancy.
Senate 32 Election Preview: JJ Francais
Both teams put undefeated records on the line in our Game of the Week
Marlow faces Pauls Valley in 3A showdown
The preliminary hearing for the Lawton police officers charged in a 2021 shooting death...
Preliminary hearing for officers charged in 2021 shooting continues