Lawton Mayor presented with Oklahoma Mayor of the Year Award

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Municipal League Annual Conference presented Mayor of Lawton, Stan Booker, with the 2023 Mayors Council of Oklahoma Mayor of the Year Award.

The award was first established in 1992 to recognize mayors who made significant contributions to their community.

Executive Director of the Oklahoma Municipal League, Mike Fina, said Oklahoma is fortunate to have leaders such as Mayor Booker.

“Oklahoma is fortunate to have so many dedicated leaders willing to give back to their communities and serve as Mayor,” Fina said. “Mayor Booker has shown outstanding leadership and we are pleased to recognize him with this award.”

Mayor Booker was first elected Mayor of Lawton in November of 2018. Lawton voters then reelected Booker for a second term in 2021.

Booker grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School.

