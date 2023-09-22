Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Lawton Mayor presented with Oklahoma Mayor of the Year Award

The Mayor of the Year award recognizes the commitment brought to the highest elected post in...
The Mayor of the Year award recognizes the commitment brought to the highest elected post in municipal government.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Municipal League Annual Conference presented Mayor of Lawton, Stan Booker, with the 2023 Mayors Council of Oklahoma Mayor of the Year Award.

The award was first established in 1992 to recognize mayors who made significant contributions to their community.

Executive Director of the Oklahoma Municipal League, Mike Fina, said Oklahoma is fortunate to have leaders such as Mayor Booker.

“Oklahoma is fortunate to have so many dedicated leaders willing to give back to their communities and serve as Mayor,” Fina said. “Mayor Booker has shown outstanding leadership and we are pleased to recognize him with this award.”

Mayor Booker was first elected Mayor of Lawton in November of 2018. Lawton voters then reelected Booker for a second term in 2021.

Booker grew up in Lawton and graduated from Eisenhower High School.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One truck driver died after traffic stop with OHP trooper.
Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper
Leo and Ken's closes after fire.
Owners of Leo and Ken’s unsure of what the future holds after fire
PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of...
Power Outages still affecting areas of Lawton
Duncan police respond to call at Murf’s Shooting Range

Latest News

One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Officials say it’s currently unclear what kind of gummies she gave to the students.
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Central High Volunteer Fire Department and OHP responded to the crash.
Highway 7 crash leads to morning lane closures
Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend | 9/22 AM
Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend | 9/22 AM