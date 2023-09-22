Oklahoma among highest for adult obesity

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia have the highest rates of adult obesity in the nation, according to data from the CDC.

In that same study, researchers found that in 22 states at least 35% of adults were considered obese in 2022.

Scientists found notable differences based on race and ethnicity with Black, American Indian, and Hispanic adults reaching higher rates of obesity than white and Asian adults.

The BMI rating was used for this study. It says adults are considered obese if their BMI is at least 30.

However, recent studies said BMI measurements may be flawed.

