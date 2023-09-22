Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Oklahoma among highest for adult obesity

Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia have the highest rates of adult obesity in the nation, according to data from the CDC.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia have the highest rates of adult obesity in the nation, according to data from the CDC.

In that same study, researchers found that in 22 states at least 35% of adults were considered obese in 2022.

Scientists found notable differences based on race and ethnicity with Black, American Indian, and Hispanic adults reaching higher rates of obesity than white and Asian adults.

The BMI rating was used for this study. It says adults are considered obese if their BMI is at least 30.

However, recent studies said BMI measurements may be flawed.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One truck driver died after traffic stop with OHP trooper.
Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper
Leo and Ken's closes after fire.
Owners of Leo and Ken’s unsure of what the future holds after fire
PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of...
Power Outages still affecting areas of Lawton

Latest News

Fort Sill Bentley Gate
Fort Sill Veterinary Clinic helps out Fort Sill’s furry friends
The White House
Women march to White House on behalf of Black female farmers
Firefighter attending to truck on fire at Lawton landfill.
Truck catches fire at Lawton City Landfill
Air Evac Helicopter at the scene.
Rescue operation underway at Wildlife Refuge