Rescue operation underway at Wildlife Refuge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is currently a rescue mission underway at a Wildlife Refuge hiking trail.

Cache, Indiahoma, Fort Sill and Lawton fire departments as well as Wildlife Rescue Air Evac are currently at the scene preparing for a high angle rescue.

Officials are trying to rescue multiple climbers that are suspended from a cliff.

