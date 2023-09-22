Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Rescue operation underway at Wildlife Refuge

Air Evac Helicopter at the scene.
Air Evac Helicopter at the scene.(KSWO)
By Justin Allen Rose and Justin Stevens
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is currently a rescue mission underway at a Wildlife Refuge hiking trail.

Cache, Indiahoma, Fort Sill and Lawton fire departments as well as Wildlife Rescue Air Evac are currently at the scene preparing for a high angle rescue.

Officials are trying to rescue multiple climbers that are suspended from a cliff.

You can count on us to keep you informed as more information is available.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One truck driver died after traffic stop with OHP trooper.
Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper
Leo and Ken's closes after fire.
Owners of Leo and Ken’s unsure of what the future holds after fire
PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of...
Power Outages still affecting areas of Lawton

Latest News

The Mayor of the Year award recognizes the commitment brought to the highest elected post in...
Lawton Mayor presented with Oklahoma Mayor of the Year Award
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
He will hit the ring on Saturday in Oklahoma City, where he will be the main event of the night.
Local pro boxer prepares for first title fight
Our Band of the Week is Duncan High School
Band of the Week: Duncan