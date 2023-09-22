Rescue operation underway at Wildlife Refuge
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There is currently a rescue mission underway at a Wildlife Refuge hiking trail.
Cache, Indiahoma, Fort Sill and Lawton fire departments as well as Wildlife Rescue Air Evac are currently at the scene preparing for a high angle rescue.
Officials are trying to rescue multiple climbers that are suspended from a cliff.
You can count on us to keep you informed as more information is available.
Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.