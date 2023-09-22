Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend | 9/22 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning temperatures will begin the day in the upper 60s to low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy after sunrise, but we will see on and off sunshine throughout the day. There is a chance for a couple of scattered showers in northern Texoma this morning, but the majority of Texoma will remain dry. Afternoon high temperatures today will reach the upper 90s, and some areas may even reach the triple digits.

Tomorrow morning temperatures will begin the day in the low 70s. There is still some uncertainty around tomorrow’s rain chances, but we expect a couple of scattered storms in eastern Texoma during the day. While rain coverage will not be widespread, severe weather is possible with any storm as the main hazards will be quarter sized hail and up to 60 mph winds. The best forecast for the timing of this system tomorrow is in the afternoon hours, so be sure to stay weather aware and have those weather notifications turned on.

A cold front will roll through the area early Sunday morning, which will bring a cool down into the area. High temperatures on Sunday will only reach the low 90s. There will be some more storm chances in southern Texoma on Sunday afternoon, but the details are still fuzzy as the forecast will change based on what happens with Saturday’s rain. We will keep you updated as we move closer.

Next week temperatures will drop back into the upper 80s to lower 90s for afternoon highs on each day. Rain chances will be near zero past Monday morning, so we should have a drier week ahead.

Have a great Friday!

