Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students

Officials say it’s currently unclear what kind of gummies she gave to the students.
By Justin Allen Rose and Laine Baldwin
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma special education teacher quit her job after being accused of sedating students with gummies.

Officials say it’s currently unclear what kind of gummies she gave to the students.

One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping through the night.

Her son says that her teacher allegedly gave him gummies before nap time.

The school district said in an email to a parent that the teacher has been in violation of their policy related to the proper administration of medication to students.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One truck driver died after traffic stop with OHP trooper.
Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper
Leo and Ken's closes after fire.
Owners of Leo and Ken’s unsure of what the future holds after fire
PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of...
Power Outages still affecting areas of Lawton
Duncan police respond to call at Murf’s Shooting Range

Latest News

The Mayor of the Year award recognizes the commitment brought to the highest elected post in...
Lawton Mayor presented with Oklahoma Mayor of the Year Award
Officials say it’s currently unclear what kind of gummies she gave to the students.
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Central High Volunteer Fire Department and OHP responded to the crash.
Highway 7 crash leads to morning lane closures
Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend | 9/22 AM
Scattered showers and storms are possible this weekend | 9/22 AM