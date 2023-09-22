Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students

EDMOND, Okla. (KSWO) - An Oklahoma special education teacher quit her job after being accused of sedating students with gummies.

Officials say it’s currently unclear what kind of gummies she gave to the students.

One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping through the night.

Her son says that her teacher allegedly gave him gummies before nap time.

The school district said in an email to a parent that the teacher has been in violation of their policy related to the proper administration of medication to students.

