Storm Chances Tomorrow Afternoon, but a Sunny Weekend Awaits | 9/22 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening, Texoma! Hot temperatures invaded the region today, and it looks to be the same tomorrow. Sunny skies and mild temperatures is to be expected tomorrow morning to start off your weekend. Winds will be gusty out of the south at 10-20 mph with gusts upwards of 20-30 mph. This is due to an incoming low pressure system that will bring widespread severe storm chances to the region.

Tomorrow afternoon, temperatures may reach triple digits in some locations, and the chance for severe weather will return. The best chances for severe weather seem to be focused on our far northeastern counties in central Oklahoma such as Grady and Caddo counties, but a low severe risk exists across much of the Texoma region. Thunderstorms will be capable of damaging wind gusts around 60 mph, and large to very large hail. Hail sizes will likely range from as small as peas, and as large as baseballs. Fortunately, the tornado risk is very low at this time. The storms tomorrow afternoon will be associated with a cold front moving through, so temperatures should stay mild Saturday evening.

Sunday morning, we will have some lingering clouds and a chance for more rain and severe weather, but the severe risk will stay south of the Red River. Most areas in the region will likely stay dry, especially SW Oklahoma. Temperatures are expected to stay slightly above average with a high of 93 for your Sunday afternoon. Winds will be blowing out of the NE at 5-15 mph.

Looking ahead, the sun seems to stick around for a while as a high pressure system builds off to our west bringing in warm temperatures and drier air for next week. Rain chances will stay minimal, and temperatures will stay consistent during the day, reaching around 90 in the afternoon hours.

