Truck catches fire at Lawton City Landfill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pickup caught fire this morning, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Lawton City Landfill.

It caused the landfill to be temporarily shut down as Lawton Fire Department crews worked to get the fire out.

The landfill wasn’t closed for long as it was reopened at 9 a.m.

Officials at the landfill say dumping is at the facility’s Rainy Day Pad, for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.