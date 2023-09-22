Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Truck catches fire at Lawton City Landfill

It caused the landfill to be temporarily shut down.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A pickup caught fire this morning, Sept. 22, 2023, at the Lawton City Landfill.

It caused the landfill to be temporarily shut down as Lawton Fire Department crews worked to get the fire out.

The landfill wasn’t closed for long as it was reopened at 9 a.m.

Officials at the landfill say dumping is at the facility’s Rainy Day Pad, for the time being.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One truck driver died after traffic stop with OHP trooper.
Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper
Leo and Ken's closes after fire.
Owners of Leo and Ken’s unsure of what the future holds after fire
PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Voters in Grandfield are voting on a proposition Tuesday regarding Public Service Company of...
Power Outages still affecting areas of Lawton

Latest News

The White House
Women march to White House on behalf of Black female farmers
Air Evac Helicopter at the scene.
Rescue operation underway at Wildlife Refuge
The Mayor of the Year award recognizes the commitment brought to the highest elected post in...
Lawton Mayor presented with Oklahoma Mayor of the Year Award
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students