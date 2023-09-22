Expert Connections
Women march to White House on behalf of Black female farmers

By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSWO) - Dozens of women marched to the White House yesterday as members of The National Women in Agriculture Association raised their voices on behalf of Black female farmers.

The founder, who is from Oklahoma, said Black female farmers are overlooked even though she says they are among those helping to eradicate food deserts with community gardens, farmers markets and more.

She said important agriculture groups like 4H and FAA are great, but minority farmers are not necessarily getting equitable funding and programming to help address poverty, fund science academies, and more.

The group is calling for a meeting before Oct. 10, 2023 to ask for funding in the farm bill that she says they never received.

