Fundraiser for son of Lawton firefighter taking place Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kirks EMS and the first responder community are inviting everyone to come out and support a fundraiser for one of their own at the Ollie Strong Fundraiser

Oliver is the son of Chloe and Trey Walker, Walker is a local Lawton Firefighter, and his son Oliver has a condition called Neurofibromatosis which requires many trips to OKC for evaluation, clinical trials for medication and much more.

He is currently undergoing chemotreatments for an inoperable brain tumor on his brain stem. EMTs Juanita Neeley and Kristen Harris want everyone to know at the end of the day first responders are one giant family.

“Not a lot of people realize these medical bills and clinical trials are not covered by insurance,” said Neeley. “We all have each other’s backs. This is something we just wanted to show.”

The entry fee will be $20 for an armband with kiddos under three getting in for free. There will be food, a dunk tank, a bounce house, a silent auction, a raffle and more!

The event will be taking place at the Great Plains Coliseum on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

If you have any questions about donating or the event, please reach out to olliestrong23@gmail.com

