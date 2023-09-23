Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Fundraiser for son of Lawton firefighter taking place Sunday

Kirks EMS and the first responder community are inviting everyone to come out and support a fundraiser for one of their own at the Ollie Strong Fundraiser.
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Kirks EMS and the first responder community are inviting everyone to come out and support a fundraiser for one of their own at the Ollie Strong Fundraiser

Oliver is the son of Chloe and Trey Walker, Walker is a local Lawton Firefighter, and his son Oliver has a condition called Neurofibromatosis which requires many trips to OKC for evaluation, clinical trials for medication and much more.

He is currently undergoing chemotreatments for an inoperable brain tumor on his brain stem. EMTs Juanita Neeley and Kristen Harris want everyone to know at the end of the day first responders are one giant family.

“Not a lot of people realize these medical bills and clinical trials are not covered by insurance,” said Neeley. “We all have each other’s backs. This is something we just wanted to show.”

The entry fee will be $20 for an armband with kiddos under three getting in for free. There will be food, a dunk tank, a bounce house, a silent auction, a raffle and more!

The event will be taking place at the Great Plains Coliseum on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

If you have any questions about donating or the event, please reach out to olliestrong23@gmail.com

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One truck driver died after traffic stop with OHP trooper.
Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper
Leo and Ken's closes after fire.
Owners of Leo and Ken’s unsure of what the future holds after fire
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Air Evac Helicopter at the scene.
Rescue operation underway at Wildlife Refuge
PSO is currently working on restoring power.
Power outage affecting thousands in SW OK, here is what we know so far

Latest News

Lawton Mayor Stan Booker paid a visit to students at MacArthur High
Mayor Booker pays visit to MacArthur High students
Kirks EMS and the first responder community are inviting everyone to come out and support a...
Fundraiser for son of Lawton firefighter taking place Sunday
Our Blood Institute holds workshop for area students in Lawton
Our Blood Institute holds workshop for area students in Lawton
Today, Our Blood Institute, or OBI, held a workshop for high school students in the area for...
Our Blood Institute holds workshop for area students in Lawton