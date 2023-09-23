Mayor Booker pays visit to MacArthur High students

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Some students at MacArthur High School heard from Lawton Mayor Stan Booker Friday.

He stopped by the high school and spoke to a social studies class.

The teacher, Dr. Gene Shelkett, who scheduled the mayor, says his students don’t realize the importance of local government. That’s why he wanted to bring Booker in.

He says the younger generation really appreciates the opportunity to meet people in charge one-on-one.

“I hope that they will get an appreciation of an individual person giving part of their life, their service if you will, to our community to help improve,” said Dr. Shelkett. “Maybe, it will be a role model for other students who want to do the same.”

Dr. Shelkett says he plans on having other people come in and speak to his students throughout the year.

