Near Record Breaking Temperatures Today | 9/23 AM

Temperatures will be close to triple digits.
By Lauren Brand
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Good morning Texoma! Today we are starting in the lower 70s and gradually increase throughout the day. We will be warming up quite a bit, and reaching those triple digits. Our record for today is 101 degrees, but we may not quite hit that. We have a chance of some severe weather in the region today, but the main threat should stay east of us. Places along I-44 could see some stronger potential for storms. Some of these threats include up to golf ball sized hail and winds up to 70 miles per hour. The tornado threat remains low, but is not out of the question. Most of Texoma will remain dry, and should only see a chance of scattered storms.

Tomorrow, we will have a cold front move through the area, giving us a little bit of relief from the record breaking temperatures. Highs for tomorrow should be in the lower 90s. The threat of severe weather remains but will shift into southeast Texoma. Across the rest of Texoma there will be a 20% chance of showers, but stronger storms are still possible. Winds will be coming out of the northeast at 10-20 miles per hour with those wind gusts in the mid 20s.

For the rest of the week, those temperatures should stay around the upper 80s and into the lower 90s. Rain chances throughout the rest of the week remain low. We will see mostly sunny skies with only a few clouds in the area. Winds will stay calm at 5 to 15 mph per hour with those gusts reaching the mid 20s at most.

Have a great Saturday!

-Lauren Brand

