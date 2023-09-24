Annual Sickle Cell 5K raises money and awareness

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The organization ‘Supporters of Families with Sickle Cell Disease’ held their 8th annual 5k walk, run and jog Saturday morning in Oklahoma City.

The 5K stepped off at the state’s capital and members of your 7News team were front and center in support of our evening anchor, Tarra Bates, whose daughter passed from the disease.

‘Team Ishala’, along with a host of others took part in the 5K to raise both money and awareness about the illness.

Ishala’s sister Keisa Haskins participated in the walk, she spoke about the importance of events like this.

“To see that we come together to run and celebrate, but also represent sickle cell.. It’s a disease that’s not really talked about as much as cancer, so we want to bring awareness to it and how important it is to be educated on sickle cell disease,” Haskins said.

According to the Center for Disease Control, Sickle Cell Disease affects roughly 100,000 Americans, with a higher rate occurring among African American and Hispanic people.

