Family of Noah Presgrove calls on public for help

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - ”He was good hearted, if you needed anything, he was there.”

That’s how Noah Presgrove’s great aunt, Barbara Pelletrino, described the 19-year-old. His family is in mourning after the teen was found dead on the side of Highway 81 earlier this month.

Now, they’re looking to the public for help in solving his case.

”Just finding out what really happened is our biggest goal now,” she said. “That’s what we’re really wanting to ask people about. If you know something, let us know.”

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has declared the teen’s death as suspicious, adding that they’re waiting to receive a cause of death from the medical examiners office.

Presgrove’s aunt said their family is also waiting, and haven’t been given many details.

”Because of the investigation, the OHP isn’t really releasing a whole lot of information because they don’t want it to get out,” Robyn Smith said.

The recent high school graduate had plans of joining the service.

His family spoke about his passion for sports, adding how loved he was by so many. They’re asking Presgrove’s adoring community to help bring them closure.

”We need to know exactly what happened. There’s too many stories out there,” said Presgrove’s grandmother, Deborah Smith.

She reminded the public of what kind of person her grandson was.

”Everybody says they loved him, he was a true friend. So, speak out, say something,” she said. “Stand up for him. He would’ve stood up for you.”

Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.

You can count on your 7News team to bring you the latest as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.