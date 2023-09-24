Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

O’Reilly store employee charged with murder after shoplifting suspect dies of strangulation

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen.
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV/Gray News) - A 39-year-old O’Reilly’s store employee was arrested and charged in connection to the death of a suspected shoplifter, according to authorities.

Carl Kemppainen was charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Diamond Steen, according to the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responded to the O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Kansas City, Kansas, around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday for the report of a disturbance.

When they arrived, the first responders learned two men had entered the store and began to shoplift. A fight broke out shortly after between the suspects and store employees outside the store, resulting in one of the suspected shoplifters being killed.

Authorities identified the man as Steen and determined he died of strangulation.

Police said the other shoplifter suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Kemppainen was booked on a $125,000 bond. According to online jail records, his bond was posted.

The range of sentencing for the reckless second-degree murder charge is 109 to 493 months in prison.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Air Evac Helicopter at the scene.
Rescue operation underway at Wildlife Refuge
Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia have the highest rates of adult obesity in the nation
Oklahoma among highest for adult obesity
Kirks EMS and the first responder community are inviting everyone to come out and support a...
Fundraiser for son of Lawton firefighter taking place Sunday
Indiahoma first responders told 7News the rescue operation ended around 6 p.m.
Refuge officials give rescue operation update

Latest News

Waves generated by Tropical Storm Ophelia crash up on the banks of the Potomac River along...
Weakening Ophelia still poses a risk of coastal flooding and heavy rain in some parts of the US
FILE - The impact flipped the SUV several times, ejecting the passengers.
Florida train strikes SUV, killing 3 adults, 2 teens and 9-year-old child
Falco Kuester, a researcher at ALERTCalifornia, a program run by the University of California...
The threat of wildfires is rising. So are new artificial intelligence solutions to fight them
California is using AI to find wildfires before they explode. (Credit: CNN, KCAL/KCBS, OnScene...
California is using AI to fight wildfires
Oklahoma running back Tawee Walker (29) carries the ball as he breaks a tackle against...
No. 16 Oklahoma beats Cincinnati 20-6 in Bearcats’ Big 12 debut