Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Refuge officials give rescue operation update

Indiahoma first responders told 7News the rescue operation ended around 6 p.m.
Indiahoma first responders told 7News the rescue operation ended around 6 p.m.(KSWO)
By Destany Fuller
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Officials with the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge said Friday’s search and rescue effort for two rock climbers is over.

Multiple first responding agencies were on scene, working to rescue two the pair after one reportedly fell.

In a statement, refuge officials said first responders initiated a ‘high angle’ rescue operation to save the two. Indiahoma first responders told 7News that operation ended around 6 p.m.

There’s no word on either climber’s current condition.

You can count on us to keep you updated as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Evac Helicopter at the scene.
Rescue operation underway at Wildlife Refuge
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Central High Volunteer Fire Department and OHP responded to the crash.
Highway 7 crash leads to morning lane closures
The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to an oil field site around 5:15 p.m. Wednesday...
Oil field worker, 30, dies on the job after inhaling fumes inside tank, sheriff says
One truck driver died after traffic stop with OHP trooper.
Truck driver dies after altercation with OHP Trooper

Latest News

Heat and Rain on Tap for Tomorrow, but Sunshine Returns Next Week | 9/23 PM
Members of your 7News team participated in the event as well.
Annual Sickle Cell 5K raises money and awareness
Members of your 7News team participated in the event as well.
Sickle Cell 5K
Near Record Breaking Temperatures Today | 9/23 AM
Near Record Breaking Temperatures Today | 9/23 AM