Seasonable Temperatures and Sunshine to Start Your Work Week | 9/24 PM

A cold front brought back seasonable temperatures to the area, and a warm/dry spell begins tomorrow.
By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Thanks to yesterday’s cold front, the temperatures have stayed seasonable this afternoon and evening. Tonight’s severe weather risk will be confined to the southeastern counties of Texoma, with large hail and damaging winds being the main concerns. It is unlikely the Texoma region will see any severe weather this evening as the best area for storm development will be in southern Oklahoma. As the upper wave bringing severe weather to the area exits, the severe risk will greatly diminish by Midnight.

Tomorrow, a dry pattern will kick in, with nearly the same temperatures daily. High temperatures will be in the low 90s for the next 7 days, and with no rain, drought conditions worsening is a concern. The next chance for rain will likely come next weekend, but it being over 5 days out justifies uncertainty. As we progress throughout the week, model guidance will become a bit more clear on this.

Looking at the rest of the week, a high temperature of 92 is expected Wednesday through Sunday, with little to no rain chances. Over the next few days, a trough will set up bringing gusty winds to the region late in the week. As the ridge of high pressure that is sitting over the central US exits the region, there are some indications that rain chances will pick up for parts of western Oklahoma, but it is too far out to be sure.

