Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Yesterday’s cold front will bring more seasonable temperatures for today | 9/24 AM

Storms will be possible tonight in southern Texoma.
By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will start with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s across Texoma. Skies will be partly cloudy out the door this morning with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. There is a chance for a light shower or two in the morning hours, but most of us will remain dry. There is a chance for severe weather this evening once again, but it is very conditional. The cold front that moved through yesterday has stalled near the Red River. This front will move around slightly during the daytime hours, and we may see storms in southern Texoma this evening depending on where this front moves. The most likely scenario is this front keeps the storms southeast of our viewing area, but we still have a 20 percent chance for rain for areas near the Red River. We will be sure to keep you updated as the day progresses.

Tomorrow we will dry out and begin the beginning of a dry stretch. Morning temperatures will start the day in the low 60s, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Winds will shift from north to south during the day on Tuesday, but this will not change the weather pattern expected. Skies will remain clear from rain Tuesday through Saturday. Afternoon highs on each day are expected to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is about 5 degrees above average for this time of year.

Have a great week!

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Air Evac Helicopter at the scene.
Rescue operation underway at Wildlife Refuge
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Kirks EMS and the first responder community are inviting everyone to come out and support a...
Fundraiser for son of Lawton firefighter taking place Sunday
Storm Chances Tomorrow Afternoon, but a Sunny Weekend Awaits | 9/22 PM
Storm Chances Tomorrow Afternoon, but a Sunny Weekend Awaits | 9/22 PM
Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia have the highest rates of adult obesity in the nation
Oklahoma among highest for adult obesity

Latest News

Heat and Rain on Tap for Tomorrow, but Sunshine Returns Next Week | 9/23 PM
Showers and thunderstorms return to the region tomorrow afternoon, but sunny skies and dry air...
Heat and Rain on Tap for Tomorrow, but Sunshine Returns Next Week | 9/23 PM
Near Record Breaking Temperatures Today | 9/23 AM
Near Record Breaking Temperatures Today | 9/23 AM
Near Record Breaking Temperatures Today | 9/23 AM
Near Record Breaking Temperatures Today | 9/23 AM