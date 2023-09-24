Yesterday’s cold front will bring more seasonable temperatures for today | 9/24 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will start with temperatures in the upper 60s to lower 70s across Texoma. Skies will be partly cloudy out the door this morning with winds out of the northeast at 10 to 20 mph. There is a chance for a light shower or two in the morning hours, but most of us will remain dry. There is a chance for severe weather this evening once again, but it is very conditional. The cold front that moved through yesterday has stalled near the Red River. This front will move around slightly during the daytime hours, and we may see storms in southern Texoma this evening depending on where this front moves. The most likely scenario is this front keeps the storms southeast of our viewing area, but we still have a 20 percent chance for rain for areas near the Red River. We will be sure to keep you updated as the day progresses.

Tomorrow we will dry out and begin the beginning of a dry stretch. Morning temperatures will start the day in the low 60s, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with winds out of the northeast at 5 to 15 mph.

Winds will shift from north to south during the day on Tuesday, but this will not change the weather pattern expected. Skies will remain clear from rain Tuesday through Saturday. Afternoon highs on each day are expected to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s, which is about 5 degrees above average for this time of year.

Have a great week!

