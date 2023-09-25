75-year-old gored by longhorn at Wildlife Refuge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A 75-year-old man was injured after Wichita Wildlife Refuge officials say a longhorn gored him.

They say the man was out listening to Elk bugling, which is mating calls for Elk bulls, when he may have gotten a little too close to a longhorn.

While he was injured, he was treated and his injuries were not life threatening.

Officials would like to issue a reminder that when visitors to the refuge are out in nature they should provide a healthy distance to wildlife for their own safety.

They said to remember the rule of thumb, which is that if you can’t cover up the entire animal with your thumb outstretched at arm length, then you are too close.

