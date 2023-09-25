Expert Connections
Calm weather is in the forecast for the upcoming week | 9/25 PM

Temperatures will reach the 90s every day this week.
By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good evening Texoma! Tomorrow will start with temperatures in the low 60s, so you may want to consider a jacket out the door. We will warm up quickly after sunrise and get to the mid-80s by noon. Skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with south winds at 5 to 15 mph. Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s, which is about 5 to 10 degrees above average for this time of year.

Wednesday and Thursday will have very similar conditions to Tuesday with afternoon highs reaching the low to mid-90s. Skies will continue to be mostly sunny on both days.

Friday will still be sunny with temperatures reaching the 90s, but winds will start to pick up. The wind will be out of the south at 10 to 20 mph, but gusts up to 30 mph will be possible. Saturday will still be hot with temperatures reaching the 90s, but cloud coverage will roll into the area.

While rain chances are zero during the week, there is a very small chance for rain (under a 10 percent chance) on Sunday and Monday of next week. At this point, I do not expect to see much rain on these days, but those will be the days to watch to see if the forecast changes as we move closer. We will keep you updated if anything changes.

Have a great last week of September! - Alex Searl

