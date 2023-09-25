Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

City of Lawton launches self-service portal for permits and licenses

The Civic Access Portal will let residents, contractors and business owners submit various applications.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has launched a new self-service portal for permits and licenses.

The Civic Access Portal will let residents, contractors and business owners submit various applications, from standard building or lake permits to fishing and hunting licenses.

Users will also be able to start permit applications and save them for later submission. The portal will also give users and applicants real-time updates on requests and submissions.

You can find more information on the access portal through the City of Lawton’s website here.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.
Family of Noah Presgrove calls on public for help
Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia have the highest rates of adult obesity in the nation
Oklahoma among highest for adult obesity
Indiahoma first responders told 7News the rescue operation ended around 6 p.m.
Refuge officials give rescue operation update
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Members of your 7News team participated in the event as well.
Annual Sickle Cell 5K raises money and awareness

Latest News

Jernigan is a Southwest Oklahoma native who has lived in Lawton for 11 years.
Senate District 32 Preview: Johnny Jernigan
Jernigan is a Southwest Oklahoma native who has lived in Lawton for 11 years.
Senate District 32 Preview: Johnny Jernigan
During this time, citizens are encouraged to participate at home by practicing what they would...
Practice tornado drill exercise scheduled for City of Duncan
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake happened at around 7:40 p.m. about 5 miles west of Velma.
Earthquake shakes houses in Stephens County