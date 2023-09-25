City of Lawton launches self-service portal for permits and licenses

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has launched a new self-service portal for permits and licenses.

The Civic Access Portal will let residents, contractors and business owners submit various applications, from standard building or lake permits to fishing and hunting licenses.

Users will also be able to start permit applications and save them for later submission. The portal will also give users and applicants real-time updates on requests and submissions.

You can find more information on the access portal through the City of Lawton’s website here.

