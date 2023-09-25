Expert Connections
Pet of The Week

Earthquake shakes houses in Stephens County

A magnitude 3.7 earthquake happened at around 7:40 p.m. about 5 miles west of Velma.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
STEPHENS Co., Okla. (KSWO) - If you felt a rumbling underneath your feet last night in Stephens County, you were not alone.

According to an earthquake geological survey, a magnitude 3.7 earthquake happened at around 7:40 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2023, about 5 miles west of Velma.

There have been no reports of any damage to anyone or any property yet, although multiple viewers say they felt their houses shake.

You can count on us to keep you updated if anything develops with this story.

