Electric vehicle enthusiasts are invited to celebrate National Drive Electric Week

The organizers say the event is in conjunction with Responsible Dog Ownership Month and National Guide and Service Dog Month.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Electric vehicle owners and enthusiasts are invited to celebrate National Drive Electric Week this weekend from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 30, 2023.

“It’s national drive electric week and I also combined it with national guide and service dog month and responsible ownership month,” the organizer said. “There’s a lot of dealerships coming, there’s gonna be food trucks, there’s gonna be several small businesses, and just dog people in general.”

The event will be at Central Plaza’s east entry parking lot. Entry is free and donations will be collected for the Comanche County Humane Society.

