Norman firefighter dies after rock climbing accident at Wildlife Refuge

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Norman Fire Department announced on their Facebook page that one of their own, Levi Wilkins, died in a rock-climbing accident on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023.

It was reported on Sept. 22, that two climbers were stranded on a Wildlife Refuge trail and were suspended from a cliff. One of those climbers was said to be in need of medical attention.

In the Facebook post, the Norman Fire Department mentions how Wilkins courageously battled cancer a few years ago.

Wilkins’ wife described him as, “...the most incredible husband, father, son, brother & friend.”

She went on to say in her own Facebook post that her husband lived big after beating cancer and lived like everyday is a gift.

