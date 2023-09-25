Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Sen. Bob Menendez reiterates innocence despite indictment on corruption charges

Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during a news conference, Sept. 20, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Menendez and his wife have been indicted on charges of bribery. Federal prosecutors on Friday announced the charges against the 69-year-old Democrat nearly six years after an earlier criminal case against him ended with a deadlocked jury. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, file)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sen. Bob Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, said he’s not resigning Monday morning in the midst of calls for his resignation after his indictment on corruption charges.

He’s reiterated his innocence. “I ask for nothing more and deserve nothing less,” he said.

He wants there to be a pause while facts are gathered and vowed to continue to work for the people of New Jersey as their senior senator.

Menendez said, in trying to explain the evidence against him, that he has a habit of carrying around envelopes of cash.

He’s already gathered a primary challenge from Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey.

A growing number of Democrats are calling for Menendez to step down. Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman became the first Democratic senator to do so.

Menendez, the Democratic chairman of the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, and his wife Nadine were indicted on Friday.

He was accused of using his position to aid Egypt and also to pressure federal prosecutors to drop a case against a friend.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.
Family of Noah Presgrove calls on public for help
Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia have the highest rates of adult obesity in the nation
Oklahoma among highest for adult obesity
Indiahoma first responders told 7News the rescue operation ended around 6 p.m.
Refuge officials give rescue operation update
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Members of your 7News team participated in the event as well.
Annual Sickle Cell 5K raises money and awareness

Latest News

FILE - The first DVD that Netflix ever mailed out was “Beetlejuice” on March 10, 1998.
It’s the last week for Netflix’s DVD shipments
During this time, citizens are encouraged to participate at home by practicing what they would...
Practice tornado drill exercise scheduled for City of Duncan
A magnitude 3.7 earthquake happened at around 7:40 p.m. about 5 miles west of Velma.
Earthquake shakes houses in Stephens County
Police say the shooting happened after two groups got into an altercation.
Shooting at OK State Fair leaves one person injured, two arrested