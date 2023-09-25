Senate District 32 Preview: Johnny Jernigan

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Johnny Jernigan is running for the vacant Senate District 32 seat.

He’s a Southwest Oklahoma native who has lived in Lawton for 11 years.

”Everyone else is ready to tell you their resume, what they do, whether or not they’re a doctor or not,” he said. “That’s all great and good, but what we really need is to not worry about who’s running and worry about the issues that are facing Senate District 32.”

The husband and father of 3 says this isn’t his first time running for the empty seat.

”I ran for this seat 10 months ago,” he said. “I think we need more genuine people who want to serve.. I’m the one who’s actually talking about what we need to do, and not so much about who I am.”

He shared his goals for the district if elected.

”My dream would be to see Southwest Oklahoma, or Comanche County really as more of a tourist attraction,” Jernigan said “There’s no reason why we can’t set ourselves up for tourism to be much more successful.”

The democratic candidate also touched on other issues he’d like to correct.

”I believe that while it’s important for people to feel like we’re a moral country or a moral state, it’s also important as far as business is concerned in the future -- that we give women the same opportunities that we give men.”

If you’d like to get in contact with Jernigan, he said the best way of doing so is through Facebook.

The primary election will happen on Tuesday, October 10th.

