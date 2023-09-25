Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Senate District 32 Preview: Johnny Jernigan

Jernigan is a Southwest Oklahoma native who has lived in Lawton for 11 years.
By Destany Fuller
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Johnny Jernigan is running for the vacant Senate District 32 seat.

He’s a Southwest Oklahoma native who has lived in Lawton for 11 years.

”Everyone else is ready to tell you their resume, what they do, whether or not they’re a doctor or not,” he said. “That’s all great and good, but what we really need is to not worry about who’s running and worry about the issues that are facing Senate District 32.”

The husband and father of 3 says this isn’t his first time running for the empty seat.

”I ran for this seat 10 months ago,” he said. “I think we need more genuine people who want to serve.. I’m the one who’s actually talking about what we need to do, and not so much about who I am.”

He shared his goals for the district if elected.

”My dream would be to see Southwest Oklahoma, or Comanche County really as more of a tourist attraction,” Jernigan said “There’s no reason why we can’t set ourselves up for tourism to be much more successful.”

The democratic candidate also touched on other issues he’d like to correct.

”I believe that while it’s important for people to feel like we’re a moral country or a moral state, it’s also important as far as business is concerned in the future -- that we give women the same opportunities that we give men.”

If you’d like to get in contact with Jernigan, he said the best way of doing so is through Facebook.

The primary election will happen on Tuesday, October 10th.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.
Family of Noah Presgrove calls on public for help
Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia have the highest rates of adult obesity in the nation
Oklahoma among highest for adult obesity
Indiahoma first responders told 7News the rescue operation ended around 6 p.m.
Refuge officials give rescue operation update
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Members of your 7News team participated in the event as well.
Annual Sickle Cell 5K raises money and awareness

Latest News

JJ Francais is campaigning for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 vacancy.
Senate 32 Election Preview: JJ Francais
JJ Francais is campaigning for the Oklahoma State Senate District 32 vacancy.
Senate 32 Election Preview: JJ Francais
The State Superintendent of Education, Ryan Walters, visiting schools in Southwest Oklahoma
OK State Superintendent testifies before House Committee, confronted about PragerU
There are a total of 4 Republicans running in the Republican Primary and 2 Democrats running in...
KSWO to host live debate for State Senate District 32 Primary Election