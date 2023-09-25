Shooting at OK State Fair leaves one person injured, two arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - One person was injured after a shooting at the Oklahoma State fair Saturday night, Sept. 23, 2023, at the Bennett Event Center.

Police say the shooting happened after two groups got into an altercation. Two people were taken into custody.

Investigators say the victim was taken to the hospital for serious injuries, but did not reveal that person’s identity.

