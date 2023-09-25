Volunteers sewing 300 gowns for McMahon Center for Breast Health

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week, from Sept 25. to Sept. 27, 2023, a group of 15 volunteers will make 300 beautiful gowns.

NextHome Tri-Covenant Realty is providing the space to the volunteer fashion designers who will be sewing gowns in support of mammography patients.

A volunteer artist was on hand to chat with us about it.

“We are here to make new gowns for the McMahon Center for Breast Health,” the volunteer said. “We’re creating 300 new gowns. All of the gowns are going to be made with all of these vibrant, fun colors and patterns, and we are doing some size inclusive so we’re making gowns that are going to fit everybody.”

The organization is providing the space for volunteers to work.

Their housing investor, Robin Churchill, is providing the sewing machines. He is also helping lead the effort.

