Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim

MEERS, Okla. (KSWO) - For David Folkert, this area south of Meers is where he grew up and the place his parents still call home.

Buffalo are so dear to the family that they even have a statue of one.

Folkert says on Sunday, his mother sent him a video of two buffaloes in their yard.

“Shortly after, two refuge employees knocked on her door inquiring about two buffaloes,” said Folkert. “She told them they passed through and were possibly on the property.”

He says the employees left without saying where they were going. The next day, Folkert says he found the remains of the buffalo in a dried-out creek bed that flows into Lake Lawtonka.

“They didn’t ever ask any permission to search for any buffalo,” claims Folkert. “They didn’t tell us what they were planning on doing.”

Folkert says he did not find any shell casings, just tracks in the sand.

“For them to come out and do this on our land when they have no right. It’s just sickening,” Folkert stated

Folkert says his mother loves animals and he’s never been one for hunting. While KSWO is working to confirm exactly what happened, Folkert says he wishes it would’ve been handled differently.

“They left them to decompose on our property...now this is their final resting place right now,” Folkert said.

Officials at the refuge said they could not comment on the situation.

You can count on us to keep up with this story.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.