Cameron University hosts open forum on AI

The topic of Artificial Intelligence found its way to Cameron University on Monday.
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

CU hosted an open forum on AI called the “Disruptive Engine.”

Dr. Dean Hougen from the University of Oklahoma along with other university officials led the discussion into the good and bad elements of the technology.

Hougen said AI has been in the news a lot both nationally and internationally. He says Silicon Valley is calling for disruptive technology like AI.



“It’s going to be disruptive in the academic sector and in government and industry,” said Dr. Hougen. “The question is, how do we make use of that disruption?”

Dr. Hougen says the disruptions can be negative or positive and as we use this technology we must look at the cost involved in potential negative uses.

