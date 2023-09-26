Expert Connections
Clay County girl conquers leukemia

Kennedy Elenburg battled the disease for two years when doctors finally told her she was in remission.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT
CLAY Co., Texas. (KSWO) - September is cancer awareness month for children and one little girl in Clay County was celebrated for conquering leukemia.

Kennedy Elenburg battled the disease for two years when doctors finally told her she was in remission.

Friends, family and community gathered to celebrate Kennedy with a parade and a bell ringing celebration in the Henrietta Courthouse Square.

Kennedy’s mother, Kendra Elenburg, thanked everyone for all the love and support they’ve received.

“Keeping our faith, God first, we trusted our God and Jesus Christ is our Savior,” Kendra said. “We knew that he was going to protect her and taking one day at a time and just having our faith. That’s all it was and her strength was just amazing.”

Kennedy’s mom said she’s looking forward to seeing her daughter be able to jump on a trampoline and do all the simple things in life.

She says keeping your faith and continuing to pray is how parents with children going through chemotherapy can make it through the rough times.

