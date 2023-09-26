Community Conversations: United Way of Southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This afternoon for Community Conversations we welcomed Melody Barber on behalf of the United Way to talk about their yearly campaign and hear about how their sixth annual Blue Tie Gala went.

Barber spoke to what United Way does and how it benefits the Lawton community.

“United Way is a nonprofit organization that really works to bring people together to make better, stronger communities, so that everyone has a chance to thrive,” Barber said. “They do this by aligning resources through funded partners so that children, individuals, and families have the resources needed in southwest Oklahoma.”

Learn more about what United Way does for the community and their Blue Tie Gala by watching the interview above.

