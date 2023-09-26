Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Community Conversations: United Way of Southwest Oklahoma

Melody Barber spoke to what United Way does and how it benefits the Lawton Community.
By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This afternoon for Community Conversations we welcomed Melody Barber on behalf of the United Way to talk about their yearly campaign and hear about how their sixth annual Blue Tie Gala went.

Barber spoke to what United Way does and how it benefits the Lawton community.

“United Way is a nonprofit organization that really works to bring people together to make better, stronger communities, so that everyone has a chance to thrive,” Barber said. “They do this by aligning resources through funded partners so that children, individuals, and families have the resources needed in southwest Oklahoma.”

Learn more about what United Way does for the community and their Blue Tie Gala by watching the interview above.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials would like to issue a reminder that when visitors to the refuge are out in nature...
75-year-old gored by longhorn at Wildlife Refuge
Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Three men charged in connection to Comanche County Detention Center death
Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.
Family of Noah Presgrove calls on public for help
Multiple viewers say they felt their houses shake.
Earthquake shakes houses in Stephens County
Air Evac Helicopter at the Wildlife Refuge responding to the call of two stranded climbers.
Norman firefighter dies after rock climbing accident at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

A copy and paste forecast for the week ahead
A copy and paste forecast for the week ahead | 9/26PM
Officials look to determine cause of Tuesday structure fire
Officials look to determine cause of Tuesday structure fire
Great Plains Technology Center sign
Great Plains Technology Center hosts Fall Career Fair
Lawton City Hall.
Lawton City Council to discuss pay raise and bonuses for Chief of Police