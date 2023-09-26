A copy and paste forecast for the week ahead | 9/26PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tonight is going to be very quiet and calm. Sunny skies will transition over to clear skies when the sun sets at 7:25PM. Winds will be light out of the southeast to south at 5 to 10mph. I don’t expect fog coverage to be widespread especially given the drier airmass overhead but it’s very likely it won’t even form.

Tomorrow is going to be a copy/paste of today! Skies all day long will be mostly sunny with highs rising into the mid 90s for many, if not all, locations. Light south winds at 5 to 15mph.

Thursday will be much of the say with ample sunshine all day long, light south winds and highs in the mid 90s. Morning temperatures will start in the low to mid 60s. The rest of the 7-day forecast will see a combination of staying precipitation free and above-average temperatures.

By the end of the week, an area of low pressure tightens to our west which will provide gusty south winds Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Anticipated wind gusts near 30mph for all three days. Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 90s. Sustained winds out of the south at 10 to 20mph.

Saturday will start with sunshine but clouds are expected to build into the evening. Despite the clouds, we’ll stay dry with highs in the mid 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph. October 1st (Sunday) will see more clouds than sunshine with highs in the low 90s. South winds at 10 to 15mph.

Monday and Tuesday will both see mostly cloudy skies with high temperatures rising into the low 90s. Keep in mind this is a range of 5 to 10 degrees above average for the end of September standards.

Most mornings will start with temperatures in the mid 60s.

Have a great Wednesday! -LW

