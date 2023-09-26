Dallas Wings to play the Las Vegas Aces on the road

Dallas Wings (22-18, 11-9 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (34-6, 18-2 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK WNBA LINE: Aces -10.5; over/under is 175.5

WNBA PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS:

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces play the Dallas Wings.

The Aces have gone 18-2 against Western Conference teams. Las Vegas has a 26-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Wings have gone 11-9 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas is the Western leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Natasha Howard averaging 8.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chelsea Gray is averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 assists for the Aces. A'ja Wilson is averaging 28.7 points, 10.7 rebounds, 1.7 steals and four blocks over the past 10 games for Las Vegas.

Satou Sabally is averaging 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wings. Arike Ogunbowale is averaging 21.2 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.3% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 89.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Wings: 6-4, averaging 92.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

INJURIES: Aces: Candace Parker: out (foot), Riquna Williams: out (back).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.