Great Plains Technology Center hosts Fall Career Fair

By Justin Allen Rose and Billie Hill
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Great Plains Technology Center hosted its Fall Career Fair, today, Sept. 26, 2023.

The event was an opportunity for students and alumni to learn about career opportunities in the community.

It takes place twice a year, in the Fall and in the Spring.

The employment advisor with the center, Chelsey Graham, said this is a great opportunity for people to build a connection with employers.

“I think it’s very important,” Graham said. “You cannot replace meeting someone face to face, building that relationship, being able to market yourself, your skills, your knowledge, that’s invaluable. And that would never be replaced by technology.”

Graham said the next career fair will be at the end of April in 2024.

