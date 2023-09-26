Lawton City Council to discuss pay raise and bonuses for Chief of Police

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton City Council is discussing and possibly voting on a resolution authorizing an incentive program to encourage the current police chief to remain with the City of Lawton through June 30, 2027.

It was first reported in July 2023 that the city council was considering implementing a financial incentive program to keep the police chief in Lawton. That proposed program would give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year he stays with the department until June 2027, as well as up to $65K in retention bonuses.

EMPLOYMENT DATE PROPOSED RENTENTION BONUS June 23, 2024 $10,000 June 22, 2025 $15,000 June 21, 2026 $20,000 June 20, 2027 $20,000

However, that retention plan is a tad different than the one being discussed at the Sept. 26, 2023 council meeting. In particular, the proposed retention bonus structure has changed. Below is the new layout for the bonus.

EMPLOYMENT DATE PROPOSED RENTENTION BONUS June 23, 2024 $10,000 June 22, 2025 $20,000 June 21, 2026 $20,000 June 20, 2027 $10,000

The current retention plan being discussed will still give Police Chief James Smith a 7% raise every year he stays with the department until June 2027, as long as he receives a performance evaluation that states he at least, “Frequently exceeds performance expectations.” While the old plan still had the 7% raise, it only forced the chief of police to receive an annual evaluation of “satisfactory.”

All Executive Level employees with the City of Lawton received either a 5% or 10% pay raise after a motion passed Lawton City Council on Sept. 12, 2023. That raise will cost the city at least $155,000 a year.

With that recent raise, the police chief now makes $155,414. That is $26,500 more than the peer minimum, but a little more than $1,000 less than the peer average.

If the motion to grant the police chief a raise passes, and he meets the standard set forth by the council every year, then he could be making more than $200k by the end of 2027. That is not including the automatic bonus the chief of police would receive just by staying with the City of Lawton.

PAY RAISE YEAR SALARY WITH PAY RAISE Year 23-24 166,292 Year 24-25 177,932 Year 25-26 190,387 Year 26-27 203,714

A new Lawton police officer makes around $50,000 a year.

Before 2021, that salary was just $41,000. However, a four-year contract agreement between the City of Lawton and the Lawton Police Officers Association raised the starting salary for new police officers from $41,000 to that new number of $50,000.

If the proposal does pass, then the Interim City Manager will be given the authority to waive Lawton City Code section 17-1-4-136 titled, “Periodic Pay Increases.” Below is the exact language of this particular section of the Lawton City Code.

17-1-4-136: PERIODIC PAY INCREASES A. Periodic pay increases are intended to recognize the increased value of the employee to the city as the employee gains experience and to reward meritorious performance. These periodic pay increases shall not be given in lieu of periodic cost of living increases provided for elsewhere in this article. B. Periodic pay increases shall normally be granted only on or after the employee’s annual anniversary date, and only for an employee who has received a rating of standard or higher in the employee’s most recent performance evaluation. Such increases shall normally be of one step. All classified employees shall be paid at the rates of pay set by the pay plan. C. It is the duty of department directors and supervisors to identify outstanding workers and to recommend to the city manager that the outstanding workers be granted accelerated increases. Any accelerated step increase must have city manager approval. Conversely, it is the duty of supervisors to withhold pay increases for employees whose performance is substandard. D. An employee will be paid back pay as a result of management determination, administrative determination, grievance hearing finding, or judicial decree. An employee’s claim for back pay shall be equal to the amount of wages the employee would have earned, plus interest at the applicable statutory rate for judgments against municipalities, but not to exceed ten percent (10%) per annum. However, said interest shall not apply to normal delays incurred in payroll processing. This provision shall apply when an employee fails to receive the correct compensation within a period of forty-five (45) days from the effective date of action. This provision will not apply to payments of longevity or sick pay in lieu.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.