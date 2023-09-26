Expert Connections
New Thunder arena being discussed by OKC leaders

The new arena would replace the Paycom Center, where the Thunder currently play.
By Justin Allen Rose and Korey Middleton
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma City leaders will be discussing the future of the Oklahoma City Thunder this morning, Sept. 26, 2023, during a city council meeting.

On the agenda for the meeting is a proposal for a new $900 million dollar arena that, if approved, would keep the Thunder in OKC until at least 2050.

The new arena would replace the Paycom Center, where the Thunder currently play.

If the proposal gets the green light, council could send the vote to a special election ballot in December.

“I’d say there’s No Plan B,” OKC Mayor David Holt said. “This City, if it wants to be big league, it has to carry this process through to December.”

Current plans call for the arena to be funded by extending the Maps 4 one cent cales tax for an additional six years.

$70 million will come from previous money already set aside for the Paycom Center. The owners of the Thunder have agreed to chip in $50 million.

