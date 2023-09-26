Expert Connections
Officials look to determine cause of Tuesday structure fire

An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a single-story duplex near 14th and Taft in Lawton earlier today.
By Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An investigation is underway after a fire broke out at a single-story duplex near 14th and Taft in Lawton Tuesday.

The Fire Marshal says when firefighters arrived on the scene, they found heavy smoke and flames from the duplex.

No one was in the structure at the time of the fire and nobody was hurt.

Officials are trying to determine the cause of the fire.

