Temperatures on track to stay hot to round out the month of September | 9/26 AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma. This morning will begin with temperatures in the low to mid-60s across the area. We will not stay cool for long as temperatures will be in the mid-80s by lunchtime, and afternoon highs will reach the low 90s. Skies are expected to be clear all day long, which will bring ample sunshine to the region. Winds will stay out of the south during the day at 5 to 15 mph.

Conditions will continue to remain calm and warm for the remainder of the week. The area will warm up a bit more on Thursday through Saturday into the mid-90s, but we should stay below any triple digit heat. Winds are expected to pick up on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Cloud coverage will also roll into the area on the weekend. These two factors combined may bring slightly cooler feel-like temperatures to the region.

Taking a look at the long term picture for weather, a big dip in the jet stream will form out on the west coast over the weekend. This dip in the jet stream (otherwise known as a trough) will most likely bring our next weather pattern change. There is uncertainty on what will happen next week with this trough, but at this point, it looks like it will sit stalled out on the west coast for a few days, and then start moving into the central parts of the country by the middle of next week. If this were the case, this would most likely bring a cold front and meaningful rain chances to the area around 8 to 10 days from now. Forecasting the movement of the jet stream over a week out has much room for error, so this is not a definite pattern to occur. This is the point of interest we will keep an eye on and update you on throughout the week.

Have a great Tuesday!

