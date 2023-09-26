Three men charged in connection to Comanche County Detention Center death

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.

Calvin Riss, Edward Brown and Markie Ishman are all charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Matthew Jones.

According to court documents the three were seen on surveillance video knocking Jones to the ground and dragging him into a cell after which he was reported unresponsive.

The man was flown to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The OSBI was brought in to investigate the death.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.