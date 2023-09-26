Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Three men charged in connection to Comanche County Detention Center death

Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.(KSWO)
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.

Calvin Riss, Edward Brown and Markie Ishman are all charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Matthew Jones.

According to court documents the three were seen on surveillance video knocking Jones to the ground and dragging him into a cell after which he was reported unresponsive.

The man was flown to OU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead due to his injuries.

The OSBI was brought in to investigate the death.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.
Family of Noah Presgrove calls on public for help
Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia have the highest rates of adult obesity in the nation
Oklahoma among highest for adult obesity
Indiahoma first responders told 7News the rescue operation ended around 6 p.m.
Refuge officials give rescue operation update
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Multiple viewers say they felt their houses shake.
Earthquake shakes houses in Stephens County

Latest News

Volunteer sewing
Volunteers sewing 300 gowns for McMahon Center for Breast Health
Entry is free and donations will be collected for the Comanche County Humane Society.
Electric vehicle enthusiasts are invited to celebrate National Drive Electric Week
The theme for this year’s fair is, “Spirit of the buffalo rising.”
Comanche Nation to host 30th annual Comanche Nation Fair
Calm weather is in the forecast for the upcoming week | 9/25 PM
Calm weather is in the forecast for the upcoming week | 9/25 PM