Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Trucking company files for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business

A southern Indiana trucking company has filed for bankruptcy after more than 80 years in business. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTWELL, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Elmer Buchta Trucking has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

According to the company, it has been in operation since 1938 when it started as a livestock and farm equipment hauler.

Representatives did not share an immediate reason as to why the company has filed for bankruptcy protection. The filing was made earlier this month.

The trucking company was acquired by Transport Acquisitions earlier this year. At that time, Transport Acquisitions shared that it planned to expand the trucking company’s brand and footprint.

According to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, Elmer Buchta Trucking has 100 drivers and more than 230 vehicles.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials would like to issue a reminder that when visitors to the refuge are out in nature...
75-year-old gored by longhorn at Wildlife Refuge
Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Three men charged in connection to Comanche County Detention Center death
Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.
Family of Noah Presgrove calls on public for help
Multiple viewers say they felt their houses shake.
Earthquake shakes houses in Stephens County
Air Evac Helicopter at the Wildlife Refuge responding to the call of two stranded climbers.
Norman firefighter dies after rock climbing accident at Wildlife Refuge

Latest News

Former Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson is honored during a ceremony for the...
Brooks Robinson, Orioles third baseman with 16 Gold Gloves, has died. He was 86
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Concerned Women for America Summit at the...
Judge rules Donald Trump defrauded banks, insurers while building real estate empire
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Buffalo killed on private property by refuge employees, residents claim
Pava LaPere, 26, had suffered from blunt force trauma, police said.
Tech CEO honored by Forbes was fatally attacked at a Baltimore apartment complex, police say
Stewart-Haas Racing will pay tribute to the iconic "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky...
NASCAR team to race cars paying homage to ‘Talladega Nights’