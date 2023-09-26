Expert Connections
Unclaimed veteran to receive burial at Fort Sill National Cemetery

The Fort Sill National Cemetery announced they have received a burial request for an unclaimed veteran.
By Billie Hill and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fort Sill National Cemetery announced they have received a burial request for an unclaimed veteran.

The cemetery asked that veterans be made aware of the news so the unclaimed soldier would not be laid to rest alone.

The United States Air Force Airman, Ronnie Haynes, will be buried at Fort Sill National Cemetery on Thursday, Sept. 28th at 11 a.m. in shelter two next to the columbarium.

