Expert Connections
Health Connections
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Pet of The Week

Walters daycare worker charged after alleged lewd acts involving two girls attending the daycare

A 22-year-old Walters daycare worker has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious...
A 22-year-old Walters daycare worker has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with two underage girls while working at the daycare.(KTTC)
By Tarra Bates and Cole Brumbelow
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - A 22-year-old Walters daycare worker has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with two underage girls while working at the daycare.

Sooner Meyer, worker and son of the owner of Debbie’s Daycare, is accused of knowingly and intentionally touching the face of two girls in a lewd and lascivious manner by kissing them on the cheek, face and lips.

The girl’s father reported the incident this past July.

If convicted, Meyers may face up to 25 years in prison.

Copyright 2023 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with any information on Presgrove’s case is encouraged to reach out to police.
Family of Noah Presgrove calls on public for help
Oklahoma, Louisiana and West Virginia have the highest rates of adult obesity in the nation
Oklahoma among highest for adult obesity
Indiahoma first responders told 7News the rescue operation ended around 6 p.m.
Refuge officials give rescue operation update
One parent of a special-needs student says she became suspicious after her son stopped sleeping...
Special education teacher quits after being accused of sedating students
Multiple viewers say they felt their houses shake.
Earthquake shakes houses in Stephens County

Latest News

Cameron University hosts open forum on AI
Cameron University hosts open forum on AI
Three men have been charged in the death of an inmate at the Comanche County Detention Center.
Three men charged in connection to Comanche County Detention Center death
Volunteer sewing
Volunteers sewing 300 gowns for McMahon Center for Breast Health
Entry is free and donations will be collected for the Comanche County Humane Society.
Electric vehicle enthusiasts are invited to celebrate National Drive Electric Week