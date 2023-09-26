Walters daycare worker charged after alleged lewd acts involving two girls attending the daycare

WALTERS, Okla. (KSWO) - A 22-year-old Walters daycare worker has been charged with two counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with two underage girls while working at the daycare.

Sooner Meyer, worker and son of the owner of Debbie’s Daycare, is accused of knowingly and intentionally touching the face of two girls in a lewd and lascivious manner by kissing them on the cheek, face and lips.

The girl’s father reported the incident this past July.

If convicted, Meyers may face up to 25 years in prison.

