Breezy conditions will return to Texoma on Friday | 9/27 AM

Hot and dry conditions will dominate once again this afternoon.
By Alex Searl
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 7:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good morning Texoma! This morning will start with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Sunrise will take place at 7:25 this morning. If you plan on walking out the door with a long sleeve, be sure to be prepared with short sleeves for the afternoon as temperatures are once again expected to reach the mid-90s. Skies will be mostly sunny during the day with calm southern winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow will be a similar story with skies being clear all day long and afternoon highs reaching the mid-90s. We will see a subtle change on Friday as winds in the area will become breezy out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts over 30 mph possible. This is a result from a low pressure system dropping into the west coast, which will act to create breezy conditions for us here in Texoma. Outside of the wind speeds increasing on Friday, not much change is expected. Temperatures will still reach the mid-90s with mostly sunny skies. These breezy and hot conditions will carry into Saturday as well, but cloud coverage will bring some relief to the area.

Temperatures heading into next week will drop slightly with afternoon highs in the low 90s. Winds will go back to being calm by Monday at just 5 to 15 mph out of the south. Cloud coverage from Saturday will continue to build as we expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday through Tuesday of next week. While rain is not in the forecast for the next 7 days, there are signs that widespread rain could return to the area by the end of next week.

Have a great Wednesday! - Alex Searl

