Dry & warm again tomorrow | 9/27PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today, just like yesterday, is seeing mostly sunny skies with temperatures reaching the mid 90s for all. We’ll stay in the 90s through 6 tonight and will fall into the mid 70s by 11PM. Clear skies overnight with temperatures walking out the door into the low 60s.

Tomorrow will be another dry and warm day! Skies all day long will be mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above average with many in the upper 90s. Light southeast winds at 5 to 15mph. As pressure gradient begins to tighten (the difference between high/low pressure) we’ll see wind gusts tomorrow afternoon in the mid 20s.

Higher wind gusts and overall sustained winds are expected Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Wind gusts over these three days will range from 25 to 30mph, with isolated gusts up to 35mph.

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures staying in the mid 90s. South winds at 10 to 20mph. Some models bring in isolated rain chances for western and northwestern counties after 6PM. I’m not overly confident this will amount to much given the ridge of high pressure that is in control of the forecast. Either way, the threat will be very low.

This pattern of dry weather, breezy south winds and above-normal temperatures looks to persist through the middle of next week. By Wednesday, there could be a pattern change with cooler temperatures and higher chances for rain. Unfortunately the timing and the strength of this pattern change is off and the key word here is could. For the time being, given this is nearly a week out, I’ve opted for a 20 percent for rain and highs in the low 90s.

Until then, Saturday will see increasing clouds from morning to evening with highs in the mid 90s. Sustained winds out of the south at 10 to 15mph. Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies, highs in the low 90s and south winds at 10 to 15mph. Mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures in the low 90s and south winds continue for Monday and Tuesday, too.

Walking out the door, many mornings will be in the mid 60s.

Have a great Thursday! -LW

